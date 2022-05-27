Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Price Target at $254.81

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,968.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.05. 561,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $172.86 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.58.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

