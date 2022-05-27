Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $131.36

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.91.
A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.
About Boston Properties (Get Rating)
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.