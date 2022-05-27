Analysts Set Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) PT at $10.17

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. 263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

