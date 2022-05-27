Analysts Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $36.19

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 183.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,704,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 530,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,522,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

