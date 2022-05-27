Analysts Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Target Price at $49.03

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.03.

JKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,373,000 after buying an additional 32,704 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,697. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

