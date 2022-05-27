Analysts Set Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) PT at $8.26

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONXXF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($7.23) to €7.80 ($8.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €7.50 ($7.98) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ONXXF stock remained flat at $$7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ontex Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

