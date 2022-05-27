Analysts Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target at $10.44

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $830.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

