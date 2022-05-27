Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Target Price at $14.20

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNCRY. Societe Generale lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.74) to €16.50 ($17.55) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.77) to €11.70 ($12.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UniCredit from €13.80 ($14.68) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of UNCRY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 304,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

