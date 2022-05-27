Anatole Investment Management Ltd Buys 294,057 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,057 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 11.7% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Anatole Investment Management Ltd owned 0.30% of Pinduoduo worth $213,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,650,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $143.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

