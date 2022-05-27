Anatole Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,944,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the quarter. Zhihu makes up about 4.2% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $77,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,690 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 635,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 424,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.37.

Shares of NYSE ZH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,623,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,502. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $981.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

