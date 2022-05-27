Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.60. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,855. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

