Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Purchases New Stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRECU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $752,000.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ CRECU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRECU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.