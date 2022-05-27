Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) PT Lowered to $28.00

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.41. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan acquired 32,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,721,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,606.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 89,546 shares of company stock worth $109,949.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 262.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 302.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 338,220 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

