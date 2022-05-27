Ann Mather Sells 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alphabet stock traded up $90.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,246.33. 1,893,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,495.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2,687.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,312.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

