Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. The company's strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. AR expects to generate more than $2.5 billion of free cash flow in 2022, suggesting a massive increase from $849 million reported last year. The company is benefiting from declining well cost in the Marcellus play. Also, it is well-poised to capitalize on the rising natural gas price. However, the company’s lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. Also, it has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

