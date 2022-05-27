AntiMatter Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges (MATTER)

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

