Anyswap Price Down 22.4% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00016921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $90.82 million and $743,209.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.11 or 0.01806144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00512302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008926 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.