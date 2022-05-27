Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.92.

AINV stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $783.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 97.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,591,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 50.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,483,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 500,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 227,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

