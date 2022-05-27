Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $133.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of AMAT opened at $115.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.19. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

