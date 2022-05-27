Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.54.

APLT opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.