Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of RCUS stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.19. 1,749,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

