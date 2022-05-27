Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. GoodRx accounts for about 0.9% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in GoodRx by 1,221.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 911,446 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoodRx by 15.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639,551 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,804,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDRX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.74.

GDRX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. 1,755,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,081. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -197.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.