Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Twitter accounts for about 1.1% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.52. 22,811,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,666,730. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

