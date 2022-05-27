Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 195,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 4.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $635,212,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,947,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,776,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

