Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 385,000 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,575,000. Revolve Group accounts for approximately 11.4% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after acquiring an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 811,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,082,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,289,000 after acquiring an additional 150,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of RVLV traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,266. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

