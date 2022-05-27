Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Arista Networks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,662 shares of company stock valued at $79,600,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average is $128.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

