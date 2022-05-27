Arqma Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,161.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $180,600.31 and approximately $1,161.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,672.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.08 or 0.06044308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00215434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00609383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.00629313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00079061 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.