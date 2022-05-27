Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,603. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $655.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

