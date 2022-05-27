Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.02.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $84.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

