Assura (LON:AGR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

