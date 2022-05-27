Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

