ATC Coin Trading Down 1.7% This Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $116,582.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00216649 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006524 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

