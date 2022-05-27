Atlantic Securities Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Atlantic Securities from $70.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.73.

Snap stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $868,532.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,495,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,627,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

