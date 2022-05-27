Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Holdings Lifted by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up approximately 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of AY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.18. 361,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,801. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -175.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.