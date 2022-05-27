Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.43-6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.957-5.044 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Griffin Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.

ADSK stock traded up $19.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.31. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

