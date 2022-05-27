Automata Network Achieves Market Cap of $24.34 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $24.34 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.56 or 0.03804135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00514652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

