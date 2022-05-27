Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.59. 126,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

