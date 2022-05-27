Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,807 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,807 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,254 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,229 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.12. 338,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,875,364. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

