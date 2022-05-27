Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes $605,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 410,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,263,842. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average is $145.23. The stock has a market cap of $382.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

