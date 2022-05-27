AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.49.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. AvePoint has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $12.55.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in AvePoint by 192.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

