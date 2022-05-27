Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $15.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.98. 1,050,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.04. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.