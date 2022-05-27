Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Wedbush

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wedbush to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXLA. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of AXLA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,484. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crane purchased 39,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $74,999.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.