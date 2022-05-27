Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives $18.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYLA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 133,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,374. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

