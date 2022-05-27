Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Shares Sold by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,635 shares during the quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153,118 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYLA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 3,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,408. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

