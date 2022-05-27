Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $31.87.

AYRWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

