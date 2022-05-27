Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $21.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,826,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,627,000 after acquiring an additional 441,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.30. 103,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,275. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.