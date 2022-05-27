Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $10.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.85. The company had a trading volume of 192,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,550. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.80. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.27 and a 12 month high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.