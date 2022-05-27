Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.39 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,882 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,230,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

MAR stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.56. 86,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.