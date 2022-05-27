Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 50,577 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,577 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,730 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after acquiring an additional 869,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,721.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 829,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 799,875 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. 84,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,295. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

