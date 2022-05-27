Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,365 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 286,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,622. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

